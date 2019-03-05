The Home Depot is hiring 1,500 in Metro Detroit for the spring season. (Photo: Alan Diaz / AP)

The Home Depot is recruiting 1,500 workers in Metro Detroit for the spring gardening and building season.

It is part of the Atlanta-based retailer's efforts to hire 80,000 associates nationwide during its busiest time. Twenty-two Metro Detroit stores are holding hiring events from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The company is looking for cashiers and people to work in operations, sales and online order fulfillment. Permanent part-time and seasonal positions in the front end, lot and garden department are available. Home Depot spokeswoman Katie Cornwell declined to share average pay but said workers' wages are determined by market, experience and position.

Those interested are encouraged to apply online at careers.homedepot.com ahead of the hiring events Wednesday.

