Detroit — Health Alliance Plan is informing some of its customers about a potential leak of their private information, company officials said.

The Detroit-based health insurance company said one its vendors, Wolverine Solutions Group, was the target of a computer hack that may have exposed some personal and protected health information of customers of HAP and other clients.

"HAP takes its responsibility to protect our members’ information very seriously," officials said in a statement. "We sincerely apologize this happened to our members. Wolverine Solutions Group has issued an apology to HAP and our impacted members."

They also said the malicious software attack on Detroit-based Wolverine Solutions happened around Sept. 23, 2018, and impacted about 120,000 HAP members.

"The information that may have been exposed included the following: name, address, date of birth, member identification number, health care provider name, patient identification number and claim information (service code and payment amount)," the statement said. "No Social Security numbers or credit card information of HAP members was exposed."

They added Wolverine Solutions said it is not aware of the information being used for any inappropriate purpose and is offering 12 months of free identity and monitoring services to all those who are affected.

HAP members who have questions about the incident should call (877) 412-7152.

