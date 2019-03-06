Retailer H&M will open three-story store in downtown Detroit
Detroit — H&M is planning to open a store in downtown Detroit this fall, according to developer Bedrock.
The retailer has leased space from Bedrock in a 25,000-square-foot store in an area that includes three Albert Kahn-designed buildings on the west side of Woodward between John R. and Park Avenue/Witherell Street.
"H&M is one of those flagship retail stores that will take the Woodward Avenue shops to another level," said Dan Gilbert, Bedrock founder and chairman, in a written statement released Wednesday.
When it opens, H&M will be the largest retailer in Bedrock's portfolio, the company said.
For the first time in decades, a shop that offers men’s, women’s and children’s apparel in one location, will return to the downtown Woodward corridor.
