Buy Photo Detroit News columnist Daniel Howes wins national writing award. (Photo: The Detroit News)

Detroit News business columnist Daniel Howes won top honors for opinion and commentary in the annual Society of American Business Editors and Writers awards.

His competition was other medium-sized publications.

In describing Howes' work, the judges said his writing is infused with "knowledge and experience... He uses that to great effect in skewering General Motors for thinking that shifting its Cadillac brand to New York City would improve its fortunes. And it allowed him to turn what could have been just another obituary of Fiat Chrysler’s former boss Sergio Marchionne into an excellent commentary on the fortunes of both the company and the industry as a whole. He offers both savage criticism of and a remedy for the shoddy governance that underpinned Michigan State University’s abysmal handling of Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse of gymnasts."

Howes, a former European correspondent for The News, has worked as a senior automotive writer and a business projects writer, and has reported from nearly 25 countries.

The awards will be given out May 17 in Phoenix.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2019/03/27/news-columnist-daniel-howes-wins-national-award/3293699002/