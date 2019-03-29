The city will hold a job fair Wednesday to help local construction companies find Detroit workers as the spring construction season gets underway. (Photo: Barton Malow Company)

Detroit — The city will hold a job fair Wednesday to help local construction companies find Detroit workers as the spring construction season gets underway.

More than two dozen construction and related companies are expected to participate in the fair, an effort to help companies comply with the mayor’s executive order requiring them to use at least 51 percent Detroit labor on publicly funded construction projects.

Detroit at Work is organizing the event, which runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Northwest Activities Center, which is located at 18100 Meyers.

“From our frequent meetings with the various contractors that work on city projects, it is clear that construction companies are looking to hire Detroit talent,” said Ron Brundidge, director of the city’s Department of Public Works, in a release. “It is in everyone’s interest for us to help in that respect.”

Job seekers with experience or interest in construction or construction-related careers can interview with more than two dozen companies looking to fill open positions, according to the city. City of Detroit departments, including the Buildings, Safety Engineering and Environmental Department and the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department will also conduct interviews.

Contractors have had difficulties in the past in fulfilling the requirement that 51 percent of hours on publicly funded construction projects be worked by Detroit residents. Failure to meet the requirement results in fines.

“One of our key goals is to ensure that Detroiters play a major part in the development opportunities happening in Detroit,” said Charity Dean, whose Civil Rights, Inclusion and Opportunity Department monitors compliance. “With the construction season ramping up, this is the perfect time for employers who need to hire Detroiters to meet the Detroiters who want construction careers.”

There have been other efforts to boost Detroit’s skilled trades workforce. In November, Detroit real estate developer Bedrock, along with construction firms Barton Malow Company and Turner Construction, hosted the Ready. Set. Build! construction careers expo. The event drew hundreds of job seekers.

Detroit residents interested in attending Detroit at Work's job fair can pre-register at https://detroitatwork.com/april3-hiring-fair. Job seekers are asked to bring photo ID and copies of their resumes.

Participating Metro Detroit construction and construction-related companies include:

Alberici Constructors, Inc.

Angelo Iafrate Construction

Atsalis Brothers

BlackBerry Systems

Cadillac Asphalt

Century Cement Co

Commercial Contracting Corporation

DTE

Giorgi Concrete

Homrich

International Building Products

Leidal & Hart

LP Industries

Major Cement Company

P.K. Contracting

Pullman

Ram Construction Services

Rauhorn Electric Inc.

Scodeller Construction

Uniland

Z Contractors

City of Detroit departments, including BSEED and DWSD

