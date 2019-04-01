Dearborn – AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are up about 7 cents from a week ago to about $2.78 per gallon.

The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 10 cents more than a year ago. AAA says the statewide average rose to a new 2019 high of $2.83 per gallon last Wednesday before easing. AAA says more increases are expected this spring.

The state’s highest average was about $2.86 a gallon in the Jackson area. The lowest was about $2.71 in the Marquette area.

Prices in the Detroit area were about $2.74 per gallon, up about 6 cents from a week ago.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

