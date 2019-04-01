In a now-deleted Instagram post from Mercedes-Benz, an Eastern Market mural by graffiti artist James Lewis can be seen in the background. (Photo: United States District Court - Eastern District)

Detroit — On Friday, Mercedes-Benz USA filed lawsuits against four artists, seeking a federal judge's ruling that its use of their outdoor Detroit art in Instagram posts in 2018 did not infringe on their copyrights.

In January 2018, the company posted to Instagram photos of the Mercedes G 500. The photos were shot in Detroit, three of them in Eastern Market, which had been beautified in recent years with more than 100 murals as part of its Murals in the Market program.

The lawsuits claim that a year after the Instagram post in question, artists Daniel Bombardier, James Lewis and Jeff Soto and Maxx Gramajo threatened copyright infringement lawsuits against the company.

Mercedes deleted the post from Instagram, the suit says, "as a courtesy."

"Nonetheless," the lawsuit against Lewis reads, "Defendant's attorney continued making threats against (Mercedes), claiming that (he) desires to 'expose'" the company, and would use the discovery process to unearth information other people could use to sue Mercedes, and "tell a jury that (Mercedes) made $80 million selling the G series truck, in an effort to wipe out (its) revenue from sales of the G series."

Mercedes, through its attorneys, argues it did not infringe the artists' copyrights and says it will fight what it calls an "aggressive shakedown effort."

The suits were filed at the federal courthouse in Detroit.

Eastern Market was one of four sites where Mercedes got still photography and B-roll permits to shoot action shots of its vehicle; the others were Belle Isle, the Motown Museum and the Russell Industrial Center, according to the lawsuit. The photos were shot Jan. 15-16, 2018.

Mercedes claims the focus of the photos was the vehicle itself, not the art behind it, and the suit says that any "reasonable observer" would see that the company "fundamentally transformed the visual aesthetic and meaning" of the art works behind it, even "partly blur(ring)" the art "to highlight the vehicle's speed and movement."

The artists' attorney could not immediately be reached.

Officials with the Murals in the Market program could not immediately be reached.

