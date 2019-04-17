In this Dec. 27, 2018, file photo the Capitol Dome is seen from the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington during a partial government shutdown. On Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite / AP)

Lansing – Michigan’s unemployment rate held steady at 4% in March – the sixth consecutive month it has remained unchanged.

Figures released Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget show the state’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate a bit higher than last month’s national unemployment rate of 3.8%.

In March 2018, Michigan’s jobless rate was 4.4%.

Officials say total employment increased by 7,000 over the month and the number of jobless workers grew by 3,000.

Manufacturing saw the largest over-the-year job growth among all the state’s major industries. It was at estimated at 638,000 in March, up 9,000 since the previous March.

