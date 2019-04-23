Washington – Sales of new U.S. homes increased 4.5% in March, the third straight monthly gain as the housing market appears to be cautiously recovering from a mortgage rate spike last year that caused homebuying to slump.
The Commerce Department says that new homes sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 692,000 in March, up from 662,000 in February. For the first three months of 2019, new-home sales are 1.7% higher than the same period a year ago.
March’s sales pace was the strongest since November 2017, a sign that the market is building some momentum. New-home sales began to rebound after the average 30-year mortgage rate fell from its recent peak of 5% in November 2018.
The median sales price of a new home in February tumbled 9.7% to $302,700.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2019/04/23/new-home-sales/39382681/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.