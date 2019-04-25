Gleaners Community Food Bank was among three food banks selected to participate in the FAITH-DM study. (Photo: Gleaners Community Food Bank)

Detroit-based Gleaners Community Food Bank has been named 2019 food bank of the year by Feeding America, a national association of hunger relief agencies.

Gleaners distributed more than 43 million pounds of food in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston and Monroe counties in 2018. It works with 528 partner soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters and other agencies to provide what it estimates as 96,348 meals per day.

Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, said Gleaners was recognized for its “focus on empowering children through education and volunteerism,” as well as its emphasis on fresh produce and nutrition and its work in community education.

