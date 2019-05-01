Russell Street Deli is due to close Sept. 28 after three decades in a storefront at Russell and East Fisher Freeway. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit New)

The owner of the Russell Street Deli in Eastern Market said six front-runners have emerged from dozens of offers of new locations and partnerships since he announced that a dispute with his new landlord was prompting him to close his doors.

Ben Hall said that all six spots are in Detroit or Hamtramck, and that the outpouring of invitations, legal advice and support has felt like a robbery — in a good way.

"It's like being mugged," he said Wednesday, "and being on the ground, and looking over and seeing a bag of money under a car."

Hall, 45, said the Russell Street Deli name will not travel to the new location, and chances are the soups-and-sandwiches format won't, either.

Depending on which offer he takes and which format the new restaurant adopts, he said, the opening could be as quick as October or as distant as mid- to late 2020.

"A lot has to do with the readiness of the space we go to," Hall said.

Russell Street Deli is due to close Sept. 28 after three decades in a storefront at Russell and East Fisher Freeway. The building was purchased eight months ago by a group of investors led by father and son Linden and Sanford Nelson.

Hall contends that Sanford Nelson, operating as FIRM Real Estate, is trying to force him to pay for a $50,000 floor repair, a problem that in Hall's view came with the purchase.

A statement from FIRM said the problem is the result of neglected maintenance, and is Hall's responsibility.

Hall started at the deli as a dishwasher in 1996 and bought it in 2007. He's paying $1,700 per month in rent on a lease that runs through March 2021, with an option for five more years.

The Eastern Market Corp., the nonprofit that runs the iconic conglomeration of shops, restaurants, food processors and year-round farmers markets, has tried to broker a deal between tenant and landlord.

"It didn't work," said EMC president Dan Carmody last week.

Hall also operates a packaged soup company that sells eight varieties to 150 markets in Michigan. A new contract is adding 60 Whole Foods stores in the Midwest to the client base, he said, and four new soups are undergoing testing for proper labeling.

The soups are produced in the commercial kitchen at Avalon Bakehouse Outlet on Detroit's east side. The new order is large enough that his workforce can expand from four or five employees to 10 or 11, Hall said, but many of his 22 employees would rather work in a restaurant.

Hall said his workers average 7½ years at the deli and $16.50 an hour in salary. He met with several of them Wednesday to discuss possible concepts for the new restaurant.

Kitchen manager Derrick Bonds lobbied for barbecue, he said. Hall's wife, Arielle Laws, has made a case for handmade pasta.

"It's really going to depend on what the team wants for themselves and for their families," Hall said.

