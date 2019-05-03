Kroger Co. (Photo: Rogelio V. Solis / AP)

Dearborn — Kroger officials said Friday that the company will close its store at 23000 Michigan Avenue due to financial reasons.

The Kroger store across the street at 23303 Michigan Avenue will remain open, officials said.

"All employees will be offered employment at other area stores to continue to remain part of the Kroger family of stores," the Kroger Co. of Michigan said in a statement.

The news of the closure comes as the Novi-based company announces a $97 million investment in stores in Michigan, including new stores in Warren and Sterling Heights.

The Warren location will be at 13 Mile and Schoenherr and the Sterling Heights location at 18 Mile and Dequindre. The Sterling Heights store will be a Kroger Marketplace featuring kitchenware, clothing, baby items and toys.

Plans also call for remodeling 11 stores and adding three fuel centers.

The company said it plans to add Kroger Pickup, its online ordering and pick up service, to 20 Michigan stores in coming months.

“Our significant investment in Michigan with new stores and services represents our ongoing commitment to Michigan customers and the communities we serve,” said Rachel Hurst, corporate affairs manager for The Kroger Co. of Michigan, in a statement Friday.

“It also reconfirms our partnership with our Kroger associates and the Michigan companies and agricultural producers who supply our stores with high-quality products.”

A date has not yet been released for an upcoming Kroger store planned for the site of a former Kmart on Harper Avenue in St. Clair Shores. No demolition is planned for this year, Hurst said.

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CWilliams_DN

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2019/05/03/kroger-close-dearborn-store-across-street-kroger/3661689002/