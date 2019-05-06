Lord & Taylor may be put on the block soon
New York – Lord & Taylor, one of the country’s oldest department stores, may be put up for sale.
Hudson’s Bay, which owns Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue, said Monday that it hired a financial adviser to review Lord & Taylor’s business and that the process may lead to a sale or merger.
Lord & Taylor traces its origins to more than 190 years ago, when it was founded as a dry goods store in 1826. The store has had several owners. It was acquired by Hudson’s Bay Co. in 2012.
Lord & Taylor has struggled as more people shop online. Hudson’s Bay has closed some of its stores, including Lord & Taylor’s 104-year-old flagship location in New York this year.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2019/05/06/lord-taylor-possible-sale/39450965/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.