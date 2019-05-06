A man watches falling stock prices at a brokerage house in Shanghai on Monday, May 6, 2019. (Photo: AP)

New York – U.S. companies that do a lot of business in China are getting hit hard in early trading after President Donald Trump threatened more tariffs with trade talks between the world’s two biggest economies faltering.

Apple, Qualcomm and Broadcom, who rely heavily on Chinese business, fell close to 3% before the opening bell Monday. According to data provider FactSet, 64.7% of Qualcomm’s revenue comes from China. Broadcom’s Chinese revenue is 48% of its total and Apple gets nearly one-fifth of its revenue from world’s second largest economy.

Wynn Resorts, with a host of casinos and hotels in Macau, gets about 75% of its revenue from China, according to FactSet. Wynn shares have tumbled nearly 5% in premarket trading.

The CAC 40 in France lost 2.2% in early trading to 5,428.65 while Germany’s DAX skidded 2.1% to 12,150.16. London’s markets were closed for a bank holiday.

The future contract for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 2% to 25,981.00, while that for the S&P 500 lost 1.9%, to 2,892.50.

Many market players had anticipated news of a possible deal as early as this week in the dispute over Chinese industrial policies and technology. Analysts said Trump’s comments might be a negotiating tactic, but might also make Beijing reluctant to appear as if it was giving in to U.S. demands.

“He (Trump) is trying to show the Chinese a little color, maybe a little punishment. Of course, the effect is catastrophic,” said Francis Lun, a stock analyst based in Hong Kong.

Chris Weston of Pepperstone said markets had been treated to a “genuine shock.”

“However, today’s comments hit us at a time when most were expecting some sort of market-friendly resolution to be formally announced in the next two weeks,” he said.

The revived tensions over trade pulled oil prices lower. Benchmark U.S. crude shed $1.26, or 2%, to $60.68 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 13 cents to $61.94 per barrel on Friday.

Brent crude, the international standard, gave up $1.19, or 1.7%, to $69.66 per barrel. It rose 10 cents on Friday to $70.85 per barrel.

In currency trading, the Japanese yen, viewed as a safe haven for investors, advanced against the U.S. dollar. The greenback was trading at 110.74 Japanese yen by midday Monday, down from 111.11 yen on Friday.

The euro weakened to $1.1185 from $1.1200 on Friday.

