Amazon’s Bezos says he’ll send a spaceship to the moon
Washington – Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos says he’s going to send a spaceship to the moon, joining a resurgence of lunar interest half a century after people first set foot there.
Bezos says his space company Blue Origin will land a robotic ship the size of a small house, capable of carrying four rovers and using a newly designed rocket engine and souped-up rockets. It would be followed by a version that could bring people to the moon along the same timeframe as NASA’s proposed 2024 return.
Bezos, who was dwarfed by his mock-up of the Blue Moon vehicle at his presentation Thursday, says, “This is an incredible vehicle and it’s going to the moon.”
Bezos says: “It’s time to go back to the moon. This time to stay.”
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2019/05/09/jeff-bezos-sending-spaceship-moon/39465865/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.