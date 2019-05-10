Buy Photo Art Van Furniture is launching its first loyalty program Friday with the new "ArtVantage" rewards card. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Sixty years after its founding, Art Van Furniture will launch its first-ever loyalty program on Friday, the Warren-based retailer said.

Customers can join the new "ArtVantage" rewards card program by applying for an Art Van Signature credit card powered by Connecticut bank Synchrony Financial. Perks will now include discounts, complimentary design consultations, warranty upgrades and delivery discounts.

"We’ve been wanting to do (this) for a long time," Diane Charles, vice president of corporate communication, said in an email. "We will be able to personalize our service to each guest."

Gold, platinum and black ArtVantage cards also are available with escalating perks once customers spend $2,500, $5,000 and $10,000 respectively over a year. Customers can sign up at all Art Van Furniture and mattress stores in Michigan, Chicagoland, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri and Ohio as well as online. The store will enroll customers who already have an Art Van credit card immediately.

The Art Van Signature Card offers special financing with a minimum monthly payment requirement. New accounts' purchase annual percentage rate is 29.99%, and there is a minimum interest charge of $2, according to Art Van's website.

David Van Elslander, the youngest son of founder Art Van Elslander, will serve as the brand ambassador for the program's launch, Art Van CEO Ron Boire said in a statement.

Card-based loyalty programs grew popular in the 1990s, as retailers sought to develop in-store freque that was easier to track than collecting stamps or branded currency.

But recent updates to loyalty programs have moved away from cards. Last year, Macy's expanded its loyalty program to members without its store card. Nordstrom now allows non-card holders to participate, and J. Crew in August launched a program without a card requirement.

