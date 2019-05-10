Newly appointed Detroit News Editor and Publisher Gary Miles addresses the newspaper staff. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

Detroit — The Detroit News named Gary Miles its new editor and publisher Friday, effective immediately.

Miles, who replaces late publisher Jonathan Wolman, will report to Michael Koren, chief financial officer of MNG Enterprises and MediaNews Group, which owns The News.

In a Friday address to staff, Miles said he is committed to preserving the “fairness, honesty and depth of reporting” that has always defined The News. Other editorial management changes will be determined later, he said.

Miles, who joined The News in 2000 as assistant metro editor, has been serving as the Detroit paper’s managing editor since November 2013. Miles has also held various management positions in his 19-year career with The News, overseeing local news, digital operations, projects and sports.

Prior to The News, Miles was managing editor of the Port Huron Times Herald. He also held management and reporting positions at WILX-TV, the Lansing State Journal and the Daily Journal in Vineland, New Jersey.

Miles earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Michigan State University in 1987. He is also a licensed private pilot.

The management change for The News comes nearly a month after former publisher Wolman died of complications from cancer.

“I am truly excited to have Gary in this new role,” Koren said, “and I’m glad we (had) such a strong bench to step in for Jon, who of course leaves big shoes to fill.”

