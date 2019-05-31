Dan Mullen (Photo: Bedrock)

Detroit — One of Dan Gilbert's top real estate executives, who led designs on major downtown developments including the Shinola Hotel, is leaving the company, Bedrock officials told The Detroit News Friday.

Dan Mullen, executive vice president of business development for Bedrock, has decided to leave the company "to pursue other interests," Bedrock Chairman Jim Ketai said.

Mullen's last day with the Detroit-based company is June 7, a move that has been in the works for months, he said in an emailed statement.

"This change is a huge one for me personally and I have been working with Bedrock over the last several months to make sure this was a smooth transition for all involved," Mullen said. "I’m excited about my new endeavor and cannot wait to share more details very soon. The leaders at this company have been like my family over the years, and I wish nothing but success for Bedrock and the family of companies."

The announcement comes following Gilbert's recent hospitalization from a stroke. Quicken Loans Vice Chairman Bill Emerson assured business and political leaders Wednesday that Gilbert has “built an incredible team” who will lead the company while he recovers.

Mullen began his career with Gilbert's companies in 2003 as a mortgage banker for Quicken Loans. After moving up in the ranks, he landed the position of vice president of business development in 2011.

He was responsible for creating and implementing the real estate company's vision for downtown Detroit. He led the design and development of 100 properties including the Belt, the Z and the Shinola Hotel, a project that he co-founded.

"Dan played a huge role in our original Detroit acquisition strategy and was part of Bedrock’s first acquisition, the Madison building, in January of 2011," Ketai said. "Since then, he has been a key member of the leadership team that helped grow our portfolio to more than 100 properties in Detroit and brought local and national businesses downtown."

Mullen also serves on the board of the Empowerment Plan, a Detroit nonprofit that hires previously homeless women to make sleeping bag coats for homeless.

"We wish him all the best in his future endeavors and we thank him for his contributions to Bedrock’s growth," Ketai said.

