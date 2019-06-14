Dan Gilbert, founder and chairman of Quicken Loans, addresses his employees during a press conference on the first day of Quicken Loan's new downtown headquarters in four floors of the Compuware building. August 16, 2010. (Photo: Clarence Tabb, Jr., The Detroit News)

A federal judge Friday dismissed a lawsuit filed by the government against Quicken Loans in which accusing the mortgage lender of ignoring red flags in home loans that didn't meet federal standards.

It was not immediately clear if the sides reached a settlement but the dismissal comes two months after U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith ordered that the parties undergo mediation.

The case was dismissed with prejudice — meaning it cannot be reinstated, according to an order filed Friday.

There was no immediate comment Friday from a Justice Department spokeswoman.

The dismissal also comes nearly one month after Quicken Loans Chairman Dan Gilbert suffered a stroke.

Check back for more on this developing story.

