Workers open bays of the Bonnet Carre Spillway on May 10 to divert rising water from the Mississippi River to Lake Pontchartrain, upriver from New Orleans, in Norco, La. (Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP)

New Orleans – Floodwaters carried down from the Midwest are killing oysters and driving crabs, shrimp and finfish out of Louisiana and Mississippi bays and marshes to saltier waters.

So it’s a bad year for many people who make their living from the water.

Brad Robin says his family controls about 10,000 acres of oyster leases in Louisiana. He says that on a 10-point scale, “we are 9-and-a-half destroyed.”

Mississippi’s governor has asked the federal government for a fisheries disaster declaration . Louisiana Wildllife and Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet says Gov. John Bel Edwards is preparing a similar request. Both states have seen oyster harvests plummet by 80 percent, and shrimp landings are nearly as bad.

