Ford Motor Co., PepsiCo, Ally Financial LLC and more are lining up Thursday to recruit transitioning military members, veterans and their spouses.

Job database RecruitMilitary and nonprofit Disabled American Veterans are holding a job fair 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Detroit's Lexus Velodrome, 601 Mack Ave. More than 50 employers and continuing education exhibitors. More than 250 job seekers have registered so far.

Veteran unemployment has fallen to 2.9% in recent years, and now organizations such as RecuitMilitary are shifting emphasis to military spouses, whose unemployment rate is around 25%.

"It’s primarily because the significant other has to bounce around from base to base, and it's hard to maintain a job while having to take care of the entire family while their spouse is training or is deployed, and it doesn't always look great on a resume," said Chris Newsome, RecruitMilitary senior vice president. "But they are essentially the backbone of the family unit and have held down the fort and raised the family, having to take care of so many moving parts. We want to bridge the gap and shorten this disparity."

Job seekers should dress professionally and bring copies of resumes. RecruitMilitary also recommends reviewing the list of companies attending and their positions available ahead of time.

The event will occur on the velodrome's main concourse. Free parking is available on-street along the Chrysler Service Drive and in a shared lot adjacent to Ben Carson School. Paid parking is available half a block away at the Detroit Medical Center's parking structure A.

Those interested can register for the event and review a list of exhibitors at https://success.recruitmilitary.com/events/detroit-veterans-job-fair-june-20-2019.

