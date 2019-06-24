Detroit — DTE Energy's board of directors has elected a new president and CEO.

Jerry Norcia, currently president and chief operating officer of DTE, will become head of the Detroit-based energy company effective July 1, officials said Monday in a statement.

He succeeds Gerry Anderson, who will serve as executive chairman of the board and continue as a full-time employee of the company.

Jerry Norcia, DTE Energy president and chief executive officer. (Photo: DTE Energy)

"Jerry Norcia and I have worked closely together for more than 15 years," Anderson said in a statement. "He is a great business leader with a big heart for our people and our communities. One of the most important responsibilities of a CEO is to, at some point, hand off the job to a great successor at the right time. I'm confident I'm doing that."

Norcia has been president and chief operating officer since 2016, responsible for strategic oversight and operations of the electric and gas utilities. He joined the company in 2002 as president of DTE's Gas Storage and Pipelines business.

"I'm grateful for the confidence that Gerry and the Board have in me to lead this company through such an exciting and transformative time in the energy industry," Norcia said. "DTE's top priorities remain the same: to be a great energy company, to continue to foster a world-class employee engagement culture, to drive customer service excellence, to be a force for good in our communities and to deliver distinctive shareholder returns."

Gerry Anderson (Photo: DTE Energy)

As executive chairman, Anderson will serve as an advisor to Norcia on business issues and will focus on DTE's community, political and broader industry roles. He joined the company in 1993 and held various senior executive leadership roles throughout the enterprise until being named president in 2004, CEO in 2010 and chairman in 2011.

Anderson will continue his leadership in the Detroit Regional CEO Group, the recently created Detroit Regional Partnership, the Detroit Economic Club, Business Leaders for Michigan and the Edison Electric Institute. Anderson also chairs several non-profit organizations.

"This change is part of a multiyear succession plan and we are unanimously confident in Jerry Norcia's leadership and vision," said Ruth Shaw, lead independent director of the board. "On behalf of the board, I thank Gerry for leading us through such a transformative decade and congratulate Jerry on his new role."

DTE Energy's electric company unit serves 2.2 million customers in Southeastern Michigan and its natural gas company serves 1.3 million customers in Michigan.

