The Palace of Auburn Hills will be demolished and redeveloped into a mixed-use facility.

Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores and Livonia-based Schostak Brothers & Co. formed a joint venture to bring corporate office, research and development space and technology companies to the site of the former NBA franchise's arena, the Pistons announced Monday. Neither financial terms nor a timeline were disclosed.

“We promised the people of Auburn Hills and Oakland County that we would find a solution that would be good for the community and make a positive economic impact,” Gores said in a statement. “Partnering with a proven, well-respected developer like Schostak Brothers is an important step in delivering on that promise.”

Gores said in 2016 that the Detroit Pistons were returning to the city of Detroit to play in the newly built Little Caesars Arena. The team played its last game at the Palace in April 2017.

The Pistons' remaining operations will move from the arena to the new Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center headquarters in Detroit's New Center this fall.

Sitting off Interstate 75 in a growing area of northern Oakland County, the property is a premier piece of real estate, Jeffrey Schostak, president of Schostak Development, said in a statement.

“Schostak Brothers is ready to take the lead and use our expertise in complex redevelopments to create a new and exciting next chapter for The Palace and its surrounding property,” he said. “We are looking forward to working with Tom Gores’ organization and our partners at the City of Auburn Hills, Oakland County and the State of Michigan on this project, and we’re excited about the prospects for this site.”

The fourth-generation Schostak Brothers & Co. has held a development footprint in Michigan for nearly a century.

Auburn Hills Mayor Kevin McDaniel lauded the sale and partnership. The city had launched an internal planning activity to establish the best use for the land.

"News of this joint venture with Schostak Brothers aligns with a future for the property that is beneficial to the city while fostering innovation and job creation," McDaniel said in a statement. "We are enthusiastic about the redevelopment potential and what is expected to be an outcome that provides for future expansion of the City’s corporate business community.”

