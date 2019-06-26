Walmart offers free next-day delivery in Metro Detroit
Walmart Inc. shoppers in Metro Detroit now can get their purchases delivered sooner at no extra cost.
The Arkansas-based retail corporation launched in the region Wednesday free next-day delivery on orders starting at $35 of 220,000 items available on Walmart.com. The Detroit launch is part of a national rollout of the service that the company estimates will reach 75% of the U.S. population by the end of the year.
Eligible products and cut-off times vary by location. There is no membership fee.
The effort comes as Amazon.com Inc. introduced earlier this month free next-day delivery to Prime members on 10 million products. The Seattle-based e-commerce company's subscription price is $119 per year.
