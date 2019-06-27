The Valravn roller coaster at Cedar Point. (Photo: Cedar Point)

A crash between two roller coaster trains Wednesday at Cedar Point resulted in the grounding of the Valravn for a time, the amusement park confirmed.

On Wednesday afternoon, a statement from Cedar Point said, one train from the Valravn bumped into a parked train in the loading station.

There were guests on both trains, who were "evaluated by the park's first aid team and escorted safely off the ride," the statement said.

For now, the Valravn is closed as Cedar Point reviews the crash. No timetable for the review or the reopening of the ride has been offered.

