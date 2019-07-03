Kingsford – Police say a 55-year-old man has died after duct work collapsed at a factory in the Upper Peninsula.

TV station WLUC says the accident occurred Tuesday at American Axle & Manufacturing in Kingsford in Dickinson County. The company says it is “saddened by what has happened” and is working with investigators.

American Axle makes valve bodies, manifolds and bearing caps in the Upper Peninsula. The man’s name hasn’t been released.

