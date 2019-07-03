Construction workers carry material down a staircase while working on a new mixed-use development featuring apartments and retail space along the BeltLine, a former railroad corridor converted into parks and trails, in Atlanta. (Photo: David Goldman, AP)

Washington – U.S. services companies grew at a slower pace in June as the pace of hiring, orders and production decelerated.

The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, says its non-manufacturing index fell to 55.1 from 56.9 in May. Anything above 50 signals growth, though, and the services sector is enjoying a 113-month winning streak.

Sixteen services industries reported growth last month, led by real estate.

Services dominate the American economy, accounting for 84% of private-sector jobs.

Some respondents to the ISM survey expressed concern about heightened trade tensions – though the overall results remained healthy. President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports as the two countries seek to settle their differences over Beijing’s aggressive trade policies.

