Tent? Check. Sleeping bag? Check. Rocking chair, air mattress and insulated coffee press?

Hard-charging backcountry adventurers might scoff at the idea of lugging such luxuries. But for many, getting outside doesn’t mean going off the grid, and camping retailers are rolling out items that let consumers bring at least some of the comforts of home into the great outdoors.

“The people going to go on a three-week hike and take everything on their back, that was the ideal consumer 10 years ago,” said Matt Powell, senior adviser for the sports industry at NPD Group, a market research firm. “Now, it’s someone driving to a state park, sleeping next to their car in a tent and trying to bring as many creature comforts as they can.”

Portable audio and phone accessories are now popular camping items, a market research firm found. (Photo: LuminAID, TNS)

Sydney Even, 24, of Glencoe, Illinois, said she aims for a happy medium between bare-bones camping and “glamping,” and takes a battery-powered air mattress on weekend camping trips.

“It helps get more of my friends into it that aren’t big outdoors people,” said Even, testing out a rocking camp chair at the Northbrook REI late last month. She was picking up a solar-powered lantern for a weekend trip to a campsite outside Indianapolis.

Camping’s popularity has been fairly steady the past decade, according to a 2018 report from the Outdoor Foundation, a not-for-profit established by the Outdoor Industry Association.

But a separate survey suggests the type of camping trips being taken has shifted as outdoor enthusiasts opt for more frequent excursions and stay closer to home. The percentage of people who camped three or more times in a year grew between 2014 and 2018, as did the share of campers traveling fewer than 50 miles from home, according to Kampgrounds of America, a franchise with over 500 locations in North America.

Paul Calandrella, general merchandising manager for camping at REI Co-op, points to fast-paced, always-connected lifestyles that make lengthy, off-the-grid excursions hard, but leave consumers craving ways to escape and explore the outdoors.

For others, a shorter, less-rustic trip can be a way to boost confidence in their ability to tackle an adventure, said Northbrook REI shopper Liz Ramirez.

“There’s a fear you won’t succeed, or don’t have the ability to think through a problem,” said Ramirez, 48, of Chicago, who is preparing for a trip where she’ll hike between huts rather than carry all her gear.

Whatever the reason, casual trips close to home, a vehicle or cabin rental make it easier to travel with items like campsite furniture, well-stocked coolers and kitchen equipment, Powell said.

Young, urban consumers, in particular, are also less likely to have a big basement or garage to stuff with gear and either choose pursuits that require less equipment or rent big-ticket items before a trip, Powell said.

Even as overall camping equipment sales held steady over the 12 months ending in March compared with the prior year, sales of camp tables and portable audio and phone accessories rose 20% and consumers spent about 25% more on insulated beverage containers, according to NPD Group.

“It’s really about taking my normal life out there with me,” Powell said.

For some, that includes technology. A few years ago, spotty cellphone service in many outdoor areas made traveling with portable chargers “somewhat irrelevant,” said Michael Parker, director of sales and marketing at Chicago-based LuminAID. The company makes solar-powered phone chargers and lanterns designed for international aid workers but also sold to outdoor enthusiasts.

Now that cell service is more widely available and many consumers use smartphone cameras to document their adventures, there’s more interest in tech accessories for the outdoors, Parker said.

Outdoor brands and retailers say they’re focusing more on consumers taking a social, recreational approach to their outdoor pursuits.

A few years ago, outdoor brands tended to focus on the “uber-athlete,” said Mike Gawtry, director of sporting equipment and travel products for L.L. Bean. But most of the brand’s customers aren’t preparing for a winter camping expedition or high-altitude ascent — they enjoy the outdoors, but really care about time with family and friends, he said.

