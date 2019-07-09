Henry Ford Health System will tear down a vacant Kmart store in Plymouth Township to build a new outpatient center. (Photo: Henry Ford Health System)

Henry Ford Health System will open a new outpatient medical center on the site of a vacant Kmart store in Plymouth Township, the Detroit-based nonprofit said Tuesday.

Henry Ford will demolish the Kmart at 40855 Ann Arbor Road and construct a multi-story, 120,000-square-foot medical center that will offer specialty care services, an emergency department and an ambulatory surgery center. It will employ 120 people.

The site has sat empty since November 2017. The health system expects to close on the property in mid-August and begin construction shortly thereafter. The center will open in 2021.

The new site will offer cancer screening, cardiology, gastroenterology, integrative medicine such as acupuncture and chiropractic care, lab services, orthopedics, physical therapy and radiology. It also will have a pharmacy and a walk-in clinic.

A growing patient base in western Wayne County is attracting major investments to the area as health-care organizations in Southeast Michigan look to be closer to their patients. Southfield-based Beaumont Health in April said it will build an outpatient center in Livonia.

Henry Ford also is planning to open a new medical center this fall in Bloomfield Township and a new medical center next summer in Royal Oak.

As of now in western Wayne County, Henry Ford has facilities in Canton and Plymouth that provide primary and specialty care services and have a pharmacy onsite.

