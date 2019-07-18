FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2018, fie photo, a Kohl's sign is shown in front of a Kohl's store in Concord, N.C. (Photo: Chuck Burton, AP)

For anyone regretting a purchase made on Amazon Prime Days Monday and Tuesday, returns are now easier than shipping it back as long as a Kohl’s is nearby. The Wisconsin-based retailer now accepts most of Amazon’s returns at all of its stores.

Kohl’s started the collaboration with Amazon in 2017 in a few test markets and this year expanded the rollout to more than 1,100 stores nationwide. “The nationwide rollout of the Amazon Returns program is our single biggest initiative of the year,” said Kohl’s chief executive officer Michelle Gass.

Don’t just take boxes and items into Kohl’s without a few preliminaries. Here are the steps to returning Amazon purchases at Kohl’s stores.

1. Go to Amazon’s Online Return Center

2. Select the Kohl’s Drop-off option

3. Wait for Amazon to email a QR code

4. Bring the item(s) you’re returning to a participating Kohl’s store and show the QR code on your smartphone to a Kohl’s associate in-store

Kohl’s will pack, label and ship your return at no charge.

Amazon on Wednesday said sales over the two days this year surpassed those on Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

