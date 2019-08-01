Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos divvy up Amazon stake after divorce
New York – Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos have completed their divorce and are divvying up their stake in Amazon, leaving both with a piece of the online shopping giant worth billions.
In government filings late Wednesday, Amazon disclosed that Jeff Bezos’ stake in the company was cut to about 12%, from 16% after completing his divorce and selling nearly $2 billion worth of stock. His current stake is worth nearly $110 billion. He remains the company’s largest shareholder.
MacKenzie Bezos now has a 4% stake in Amazon worth more than $37 billion. She announced in May that she planned to give away at least half her fortune to charity.
Amazon.com Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
