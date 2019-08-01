Share This Story!
Burger King will sell plant-based Whopper across U.S.
The soy-based burger, made by Impossible Foods, will be available for a limited time at its 7,000 U.S. stores starting next week
Associated Press
Published 8:07 a.m. ET Aug. 1, 2019 | Updated 8:10 a.m. ET Aug. 1, 2019
Miami – It’s official: Burger King will soon offer its Impossible Whopper plant-based burger nationwide.
The chain said the soy-based burger, made by Impossible Foods, will be available for a limited time at its 7,000 U.S. stores starting next week.
Limited-time offers are typical for new products in the fast food industry. Burger King says it will gauge customer reaction and consider expanding sales.
Miami-based Burger King began testing the Impossible Whopper in April in St. Louis. It later expanded to six other markets.
Burger King won’t say how many Impossible Whoppers it has sold, but says it drove new customers to its stores.
Impossible Foods has been struggling to meet demand for the popular burger. This week it announced a manufacturing partnership with OSI Group, an Illinois food production company.
