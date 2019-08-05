Buy Photo Dan Gilbert, owner of Quicken Loans and co-founder of StockX, left, watches while Josh Luber, co-founder of StockX, shows the StockX app during their conversation about StockX in Detroit Sept. 12. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Detroit — A data breach of Detroit-based online marketplace for sneakers StockX may have exposed personal information of some of its customers, the company warned Monday.

In a message to customers on its website, StockX said the company has launched an investigation into the incident with the help of forensics experts and it doesn't appear any of its customers' financial or payment information was affected.

"Though our investigation remains ongoing, forensic evidence to date suggests that an unknown third party was able to gain access to certain customer data, including customer name, email address, shipping address, username, hashed passwords, and purchase history," it said.

StockX said it has immediately updated its system's security, reset all customer passwords and alerted them about the change as well as other measures.

"We want you to know that we took these steps proactively and immediately, because we had just begun our investigation and did not yet know the nature, extent, or scope of suspicious activity to which we had been alerted," its message to customers said. "Though we had incomplete information, we felt a responsibility to act immediately to protect our customers while our investigation continued — and we took steps to do so."

It also recommended customers who use their StockX passwords for other accounts change those passwords.

"Again, we take data security and privacy very seriously, and will continue to communicate with our customers and work hard to protect those who trust us with their shopping experience," the company said.

StockX was founded in 2016 by its CEO Josh Luber and Dan Gilbert, founder and chairman of Quicken Loans Inc., the majority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers and owner of downtown Detroit properties.

It operates much like online auction site eBay, but authenticates the products bought and sold on its web site — sneakers, streetwear, handbags and watches — in its warehouses before shipping them to buyers. Prices of items rise and fall by demand and supply just like the stock market and the company takes a percentage of the sale price.

