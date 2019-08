After years of on-again, off-again merger talks, broadcast giant CBS Corp. and its corporate sibling Viacom Inc. on Tuesday finally agreed to reunite in a $12-billion deal that will bring together such well-known brands as CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon and Showtime.

CBS, which is the larger of the two companies and worth $18.5 billion, will absorb the smaller Viacom, which owns such assets as MTV, Nickelodeon, BET, Comedy Central and the Paramount Pictures movie studio in Hollywood. Nonetheless, the new company is expected to take the Viacom name in a nod to the legacy of Sumner Redstone, the ailing 96-year-old media titan who built an empire from a small chain of drive-in movie theaters in the Northeast.

Viacom Chief Executive Bob Bakish will become chief executive and gain a seat on the board. Shari Redstone, the mogul’s daughter, will become the first chairwoman in Viacom’s history.

The proposed merger of the two New York-based companies is the latest in the wave of entertainment industry consolidations and was widely expected. It was the third time in three years that CBS and Viacom attempted to hook up.

The deal is a triumph for Shari Redstone, 65, who has overseen the Redstone family’s controlling stakes in the two companies since her father’s health declined. She pushed for the union, believing the pair would be stronger together during a turbulent time. The entertainment industry is facing intense pressure from technology behemoths Netflix, Amazon and Google Inc., which introduced popular alternatives to traditional television. The changing economics has created a sense of urgency among major Hollywood studios to fortify themselves by bulking up.

Last year, telecommunications colossus AT&T bought HBO, CNN, TBS and the Warner Bros. studio in an $85-billion deal. In March, Walt Disney Co. completed a $71.3-billion acquisition of much of Rupert Murdoch’s Hollywood holdings.

CBS and Viacom suddenly found themselves medium-sized players, no longer leaders of the industry. But it wasn’t just a consolidating industry and splintering audiences that drove the two companies together. Both were weakened by years of internal turmoil: boardroom battles, costly lawsuits, financial miscalculations and management woes.

The combined Viacom-CBS will be worth about $32 billion.

The Redstone family, through its Massachusetts-based investment vehicle, National Amusements Inc., controls nearly 80% of the voting shares of the two companies. The family firm already has approved the merger. Viacom shareholders will receive .59625 shares of CBS stock for every Viacom share that they own. On Tuesday, Wall Street valued Viacom at $12 billion.

The new company will be one of the largest players in TV advertising with a growing presence in the streaming space. It will have international exposure with networks in Britain, Australia and Argentina. CBS’ premium channel, Showtime, will have access to movies from Paramount Pictures’ deep library, which includes such properties as “The Godfather,” “Top Gun” and “Transformers.”

“Even though Viacom and CBS will be a larger company, it will still have to compete with Disney, which is in a league of its own,” said Jordan Matthews, an entertainment lawyer with Weinberg Gonser in Los Angeles.

The merger requires the approval of government regulators, a process that is expected to take several months.

The corporate combination will be a homecoming of sorts. The two companies have had a long and often turbulent history. CBS created what would become Viacom in 1952 as a vehicle to sell into syndication such popular shows as “I Love Lucy.” Regulatory rules forced CBS to divest the unit in 1971.

More than a quarter century later, then-Viacom Chairman Sumner Redstone victoriously announced what he called “a merger of equals” between his company and CBS. In a September 1999 news conference, Redstone told journalists: “Viacom and CBS are natural partners … we are siblings.” At that time, Wall Street valued a combined Viacom-CBS at $80 billion.

The marriage lasted just six years. In 2006, Redstone divided his empire, saying the two halves could stand on their own.

The billionaire from Boston was convinced the future was brighter for his Viacom, which owned cable TV channels and Paramount Pictures. Viacom was a darling on Wall Street and Madison Avenue because its networks – Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and MTV – drew younger viewers who were prized by advertisers. The break-up benefited Redstone, too, because he became controlling shareholder and an executive chairman of two companies.

Time proved Redstone wrong.

“We have long believed that the initial separation of these companies made zero sense,” media analyst Michael Nathanson wrote in a recent report.

In the last several years, audience behavior changed drastically. Younger viewers were the first to flee traditional TV. Now, teenagers and young adults spend more time playing video games, watching video clips on their phones or shows from streamers Netflix and Hulu than MTV. Amid the migration, Viacom made a series of management blunders, including awarding its top executives hundreds of millions of dollars in compensation while under-investing in programming. Viacom’s brass sold its valuable Nickelodeon shows to Netflix, helping the Los Gatos, Calif., streamer build its audience.

Paramount Pictures also struggled under the leadership of the late Brad Grey, weathering a period of flops and enormous losses.

“You have wonder which was dying first – him or Paramount,” Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a professor at the Yale School of Management, said. “The studio suffered over $1 billion in losses.”

Viacom lost more than half its value. Five years ago, its stock traded for more than $75 a share. Viacom closed Friday at $30.01 a share.

Over the last decade, CBS has worked to adapt to changes, while maintaining its status as the most-watched TV network in America with such popular shows as “NCIS,” “The Big Bang Theory” and “60 Minutes.” On the business side, the company shed mature assets, including its billboard division and radio stations. It was among the first to stream live programming. It invested to build the CBS Television Studios and Showtime. CBS Television Studios now is one of the largest in Hollywood, producing 89 shows, up from 70 a year ago.

But the challenges are steep, and Viacom has more than $8.5 billion in debt that must be absorbed.

Viacom-CBS still will continue to be a relative small fry – unless it combines with other independent studios, such as Sony Pictures Entertainment or a major telecommunications company like Verizon or T-Mobile.

“It’s a very disruptive time in the industry,” said Daniel A. Lyons, professor at Boston College Law School. “This consolidation is either about leveraging as many assets as you can to build CBS All Access into a streaming service like Disney+, or by packaging enough channels and library content together so that you can flip the company.”

