GM's OnStar facing social media backlash over baby in locked car in Florida
General Motor's OnStar service faced a flurry of backlash on social media Wednesday after reports that it was unable to unlock a vehicle with a baby inside in Florida on Tuesday.
A Florida woman accidentally locked her keys and her 10-month-old child in her vehicle on Tuesday. When the woman called OnStar for help in remotely unlocking her vehicle, she was told that in-vehicle services provider was unable to unlock her SUVbecause her account had expired, according to a CBS Miami online report.
In a statement on Twitter, OnStar said that it was investigating the details of the incident and that, currently, the only way for a customer to activate the system and restore a connection once their account expired is by pushing the blue OnStar button inside the vehicle.
OnStar's statement also said that once an OnStar plan expires or is cancelled, the OnStar system is deactivated and its connection to the vehicle is removed.
But the backlash was severe: People sounded off on Twitter about their frustration with OnStar's inability to unlock the vehicle of someone with an expired account.
OnStar launched in 1996 primarily as a safety feature, delivering a suite of emergency response services, navigation and various other connections. Today, OnStar offers automatic crash response, emergency and crisis assist services, stolen vehicle recovery and roadside assistance. OnStar dispatchers have responded to everything from fender-benders to heart attacks and births, according to the company.
