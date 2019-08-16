Deere & Co. isn’t selling as many tractors these days, with trade wars raging and crop prices near multi-year lows. Since many of its farmer customers aren’t buying, the company is now looking for ways to save.

The Moline, Illinois-based company said Friday it’s conducting a thorough assessment of its cost structure and taking actions to be more “nimble and efficient.”

Steps include boosting organizational efficiency through a footprint assessment. The company is also looking to make investments “with the most opportunity for differentiation,” including precision agriculture. It’s aiming for a 15% structural operating profit by 2022.

Trade wars and rising crop prices have Deere & Co. selling fewer tractors these days, like the 9470RX, shown. (Photo: John Deere)

Executives said the company had already taken some measures in the third quarter, and was contemplating some for the fourth. All in all, these total just $25 million. More details will come in the fourth quarter call, executives said.

The reductions could be more long-term structural changes to adjust to current market dynamics, which could take years, said Chris Ciolino, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

Operating profit in the company’s biggest money-making segment, agriculture machinery, fell 24% from a year ago. Higher production costs was one of the culprits, along with lower shipment volumes. Deere is also forecasting slightly higher costs as a percentage of net sales for its equipment operations – about 77% compared with 76% previously.

–

With assistance from Karen Lin.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2019/08/16/deere-eyes-cost-cuts-defend-margins-squeezed-farm-pain/39969897/