DTE Gas Co. customers will see their bills lowered, while DTE Electric Co. customers will see theirs increase in the coming months

The Michigan Public Service Commission Tuesday approved a settlement agreement with DTE Electric over the costs associated with transferring former City of Detroit Public Lighting Department customers to DTE in 2018.

DTE will add a surcharge 0.103 cents per kilowatt-hour to bills in October, November and December. For residential customers who use 500 kilowatt-hours of electricity, they will pay 52 cents on each bill.

Meanwhile, DTE Gas will return $333 million to natural gas customers through credits as a result of the lowered federal corporate tax rate.

The gas credits will return $12.7 million annually to customers starting in September. A residential ratepayer who uses 10,000 cubic feet of natural gas a month would receive a 58-cent monthly credit.

This is the third round of adjustments for the Detroit-based utility following a decrease in the corporate tax rate to 21% from 35% enacted in December 2017. The credits are based on tax savings calculated by DTE and will be in effect until the utility implements a new natural gas rate.

