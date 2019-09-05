Big sales of buildings in 3300 block of Michigan Ave
This is the former Claramunt Printing Co. building exterior at 3333 Michigan Ave. in Detroit on sale for $700,000. Owners in this block plan to bring new attractions and lofts to the area as they rehab old building, Thursday, August 29, 2019.
Property manager Raymond Fletcher, of Detroit, checks his cell phone in the office at the former Claramunt Printing Co. building.
This is an interior room at the former Claramunt Printing Co. building.
A portrait of President John F. Kennedy and a 1979-1980 Printing Suppymen's Guild poster are displayed on the wall at the former Claramunt Printing Co. building.
Property manager Raymond Fletcher, of Detroit, looks at a light-sensitive graphic-arts-film box in this printing room at the former Claramunt Printing Co. building.
This is an old printing press at the former Claramunt Printing Co. building.
Property manager Raymond Fletcher, of Detroit, unlocks the door to the upper floors at the former Claramunt Printing Co. building.
This is a former bedroom on the second floor at the former Claramunt Printing Co. building.
This is a former bedroom on the second floor at the former Claramunt Printing Co. building.
These are old clothes in a closet on the second floor at the former Claramunt Printing Co. building.
This is the kitchen on the second floor at the former Claramunt Printing Co. building.
These steps lead to the third floor at the former Claramunt Printing Co. building.
This is the third floor at the former Claramunt Printing Co. building.
Wall paper peals on the stair case walls at the former Claramunt Printing Co. building.
Building owner Christopher Hajek poses in front of his buildings that he wants to turn into jazz and classical music venues at 3325 and 3321 Michigan Ave.
Building owner Christopher Hajek (not pictured) says he wants to turn his buildings into jazz and classical music venues at 3325 and 3321 Michigan Ave. next to the former Claramunt Printing Co. building, right.
These two buildings at 3301 (right) and 3311 Michigan Ave., left, sold twice in one day. The first sale was for $350,000 and the second sale was for $625,000.
These two buildings at 3301 (left) and 3311 Michigan Ave., sold twice in one day. The first sale was for $350,000 and the second sale was for $625,000.
These buildings at Michigan Ave. and 23rd are part of the Grosfield Lofts project.
These buildings at Michigan Ave. and 23rd are part of the Grosfield Lofts project.
This building at Michigan Ave. and 23rd is part of the Grosfield Lofts project.
This is a building on the NW corner of Michigan Ave. and 23rd.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Detroit — Here’s more proof that real estate is getting a bit wacky anywhere near Corktown and the former train station being renovated by Ford Motor Co.: A long-empty storefront with a gaping hole above the front entrance sold twice in the same day. The first sale was for $350,000. The second was for $625,000.

    "I did those transactions within minutes," said George Mugianis, who bought and flipped the property in March. The sale was for a pair of rundown buildings on the 3400 block of Michigan Avenue and an open lot behind them. Eight years ago, the same properties sold for $83,500. 

    "I know it sounds crazy, but there are people who believe in Detroit, and I'm one of them, and so is the buyer," Mugianis said, a veteran entrepreneur and developer in the Motor City.

    The sale is on a block of ragged structures that has attracted millions in speculative real estate dreams within the past two years. It highlights the fact that betting on Detroit development often means buying derelict property. The block is west of Corktown, past the Interstate 96 overpass, about a half-mile from the nearest trendy restaurant or $400,000 condominium.

    According to public records that became available in August, the buyer that paid $625,000 is a company registered to Christos Moisides, a politically connected Detroit developer. Moisides didn't respond to requests for comment.

    On the same block is a castle-like building that's on the cusp of a $5 million makeover that will bring 28 apartments and ground-floor retail. "We are fully financed," said Brian Mooney, one of the developers of the project called Grosfield Lofts. The group awaits final approval of a historic tax credit to begin overhauling a set of connected buildings dating back to the 1870s, Mooney said. One building has an exterior wall that's partially collapsed.

    The restaurateur behind the popular Flowers of Vietnam in southwest Detroit has already committed to opening a new eatery in Grosfield Lofts.

    On the same block, another building owner awaits building-permit approval to begin converting two empty storefronts into a music venue showcasing live classical and jazz acts. 

    "I think (development) will continue all the way down Michigan Avenue, hopefully all the way to Dearborn," said Christopher Hajek, the developer behind the music venue project. The Dearborn city limit is 4½ miles west. 

    One block west, an empty building was recently purchased; public records show that one of the new owners is the founder of Rusted Crow Spirits, a Dearborn Heights distillery. Rusted Crow recently open a downtown Detroit restaurant. 

    Across the street from Hajek's property is a unique neighbor: the black cinder-block headquarters of the Detroit Highwaymen Motorcycle Club. In 2009, 74 members and associates of the Highwaymen were indicted on charges involving murder for hire, racketeering, assault, police corruption, cocaine trafficking, vehicle theft, mortgage and insurance fraud. The investigation involved wiretaps of the Michigan Avenue headquarters. 

    Club members and associates gather weekly at the Michigan Avenue building, their Harley-Davidsons and classic cars often lining the street for blocks. The Highwaymen didn't respond to requests for comment.

    "They've been really nice neighbors," said Hajek, a sentiment echoed by other building owners. 

    It's unknown what Moisides plans for the Michigan Avenue properties. Another of his projects is a planned $72 million boutique hotel near Masonic Temple in Midtown. His partners in that venture include Gretchen Carhartt Valade, an owner of the Carhartt clothing brand. Another partner is Tony Saunders, the former chief financial officer of Wayne County. Moisides also is an executive for a real estate firm that owns and manages county properties like the downtown Guardian Building and Sheriff’s Headquarters in Midtown.

    Mugianis, the entrepreneur who flipped the property the same day he bought it, said he has options to buy and develop another empty building next to the proposed classical and jazz club. It's a building where a letterpress company closed about 10 years ago. The building is on the market for $700,000. 

    He intends to flip that property, just as he did with the other. Raymond Fletcher, the property manager for Mugianis, said, "We've been getting about two, sometimes three, interested parties a week coming into to look at the space."

    laguilar@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @LouisAguilar_DN 

