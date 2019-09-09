AAA: Michigan gas prices rise 5 cents to $2.66 per gallon
Dearborn – AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide have risen 5 cents from a week ago to about $2.66 per gallon.
The Dearborn-based auto club said Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 27 cents less than a year ago. AAA says lower demand as fall approaches is anticipated to push prices lower.
The state’s highest average was in the Ann Arbor area at around $2.73. The lowest prices were in the Traverse City area at $2.38 per gallon.
Prices in the Detroit area were about $2.72 per gallon.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
–––
Online:
https://gasprices.aaa.com
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2019/09/09/aaa-michigan-gas-prices-rise-cents-per-gallon/40101075/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.