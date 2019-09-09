Juul Labs Inc. was warned by U.S. health officials for making claims, including to students, that its e-cigarette devices are safe.

The Food and Drug Administration sent Juul a warning letter on Monday that said the agency determined Juul has marketed its products as less risky than cigarettes without gaining the agency’s approval to do so.

The FDA also sent Juul a letter requesting documents related to the company’s advertising and promotional efforts given that its vape devices “continue to represent a significant proportion of the overall use” of e-cigarettes by children.

“Juul has ignored the law, and very concerningly, has made some of these statements in school to our nation’s youth,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless.

The letter comes as health officials nationwide are investigating mysterious deaths from illnesses that have been connected to use of vaping devices.

To contact the reporter on this story: Anna Edney in Washington at aedney@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Drew Armstrong at darmstrong17@bloomberg.net, Timothy Annett, Mark Schoifet

2019 Bloomberg L.P.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2019/09/09/juul-warned-fda-claims-vaping-devices-safe/40102691/