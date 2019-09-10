The historic Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island will have a new owner, the hotel owners announced Tuesday.

The longtime owner, the Musser family, has reached an agreement to sell the property to KSL Capital Partners. The sale is expected to close within 30 days. The terms have not been disclosed.

The historic Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island will have a new owner, the hotel owners announced Tuesday. (Photo: Courtesy of The Grand Hotel)

Dan Musser III will remain chairman. The Musser family has owned the Grand Hotel for more than 85 years.

“It has truly been an honor and a privilege for my family to serve as steward of this incredible Michigan landmark for nearly nine decades. This is a role we have not taken lightly, nor was this decision to transfer ownership to KSL,” Musser said in a statement Tuesday.

“KSL is a seasoned investor in travel and leisure businesses, with a depth of resources and capabilities to provide exceptional service. KSL has owned and operated some of the most prestigious destinations in the world, and we are pleased that they will help preserve the history and heritage of Grand Hotel.”

Buy Photo The Mackinac Policy Conference at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. (Photo: Charles V. Tines, The Detroit News)

KSL Capital Partners is a private equity firm that specializes in hospitality, recreation, clubs, real estate and travel services. It has offices in Denver, Colorado; Stamford, Connecticut; and London.

According to its website, it has raised approximately $12 billion of capital across debt and equity funds since 2005.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2019/09/10/equity-firm-purchasing-historic-grand-hotel-mackinac-island/2277011001/