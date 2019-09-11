Warren — Art Van Furniture has named an industry veteran as its new CEO.

Gary Fazio is its new top executive effective immediately, officials for the Warren-based furniture retail giant said Wednesday.

Gary Fazio (Photo: Art Van Furniture)

Fazio succeeds Ron Boire, who announced last month he was leaving the company after serving as its president and CEO for about a year.

“We are thrilled to have Gary Fazio join Art Van,” said Gary Van Elslander, chairman of the company's board, in a statement. “My family has known him for decades, and we have the utmost respect for his business acumen and his passion for what we do. My father would be proud to know that Gary was leading his company into the next decade.”

Fazio has more than 40 years of retail and bedding manufacturing experience, the company said. From 2013-15, he served as CEO of Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, the mattress manufacturer. Before that, he was the CEO of Mattress Firm Inc., the Houston-based mattress retailer.

“I knew founder Art Van Elslander personally, and I am so privileged and energized by the opportunity to build on his legacy,” Fazio said. “Art Van has a long runway for success ahead and I look forward to being a part of the journey.”

A private equity firm, Boston-based Thomas H. Lee Partners, bought Art Van in February 2017, a year before the death of its founder in February 2018.

Art Van operates 190 stores in nine states operating under brands including Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep, Art Van Flooring, Scott Shuptrine Interiors, Levin Furniture, Levin Mattress, Wolf Furniture and Gardiner Wolf Furniture.

In recent years, leadership has worked to reshape Art Van with a revamped website, and reorganized showroom floors with new collections and home accents including rugs and window treatments.

