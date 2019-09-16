AAA: Michigan gas prices fall 9 cents to $2.57 per gallon
Dearborn – AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide have fallen 9 cents from a week ago to about $2.57 per gallon.
The Dearborn-based auto club said Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 37 cents less than a year ago.
The state’s highest averages were in the Ann Arbor and Detroit areas at around $2.68. The lowest prices were in the Traverse City area at $2.35 per gallon.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2019/09/16/aaa-michigan-gas-prices-fall-cents-per-gallon/40156791/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.