Strategic Staffing Solutions is moving its corporate headquarters to the Fisher Building, making it the landmark skyscraper’s largest tenant, company officials announced Thursday.

The company's move from the Penobscot Building in downtown Detroit will begin with relocating its development center operations by the end of the year. The corporate and branch offices will begin the move in early 2020.

The Fisher Building

The company, also known as S3, occupies the 25th, 26th and 29th floors of the Penobscot Building.

“We are delighted to be moving into the Fisher Building," Strategic Staffing Solutions founder and CEO Cynthia Pasky said in a statement Thursday. "Our company continues to grow and we have reached the point where we need to expand our physical space.

"While the decision to move wasn’t an easy one to make as downtown means a lot to us, we know this move is the right thing to do for our company, employees and consultants. The Fisher Building is located in a growing neighborhood, and it’s more convenient for many of our employees and consultants, yet still conveniently near some of our oldest and most valuable customers.”

The development center and call center operations will be on the sixth floor and the corporate offices and branch offices will move to the building’s 20th and 21st floors following renovations.

Strategic Staffing Solutions will bring the Fisher Building's occupancy close to 80%, said Peter Cummings, executive chairman and CEO of The Platform, which owns of the iconic structure.

"Coupled with the recent opening of the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center, new businesses in the Fisher Building and along Woodward, and new residential options like The Boulevard, it is an incredibly exciting time in New Center," Cummings said.

Pasky said she believes everyone will enjoy working in the New Center area because of its increasing development. The company supports city institutions, including the Mayor’s Workforce Development Board, Detroit Mounted Police and the Detroit Public Safety Foundation, Eastern Market and the Parade Company.

“S3 will remain a passionate supporter of Detroit, and will always be headquartered here,” Pasky said. “This move is great for S3 in every way as we continue to grow. We’re excited to join our new neighbors in another iconic Detroit building.”

