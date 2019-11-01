Elon Musk says he’s ‘going offline’ after questioning Twitter
Twitter has fallen out of Elon Musk’s favor as the Tesla CEO vowed to “go offline” on Friday. It’s unclear, however, when he would do so as the executive has teased the move before.
Musk’s Twitter account was still active 20 minutes after the post.
In June, Musk said he had deleted his Twitter account, though he stayed active after the post. He briefly changed his Twitter name on the platform to "Daddy DotCom" before reverting to his own.
Earlier in October, documents surfaced showing Musk’s advisers had urged him to take a break from Twitter after his personal attack against a British cave diver last year.
