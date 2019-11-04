Seven years ago Jack Davenport, co-owner of Davenport Family Funeral Homes and Crematory in the Chicago suburbs, was approached with what seemed an unusual request.

Jack Davenport, owner of Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, moves one of their linen burial shrouds, an option for those seeking a green funeral, at his funeral home on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 in Lake Zurich, Ill. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/TNS) (Photo: Stacey Wescott / TNS)

A family trying to grant the last wishes of a loved one wanted the body buried in a biodegradable casket to allow for natural decomposition.

Davenport, 53, was able to accommodate the family, and in the process launched a new line of the business that caters to environmentally conscious families. His firm now offers biodegradable caskets and shrouds, which are typically a linen cloth used to wrap the body of the deceased.

“I do this because the environmental, green movement is growing,” Davenport said. “Some families don’t want cremation. They want a burial … their mentality is that what comes from the earth will have to return back to it.”

Green burials aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions caused by cremations and toxic chemicals used for embalming a body. And as consumers become more conscious about the products and services they use, funeral homes are ramping up their green burial services to a small but growing client base interested in reducing their carbon footprint, even in death.

Some offer services in which the body is buried in the ground in biodegradable materials like willow, seagrass or bamboo. Other green options include biodegradable urns and a water-based alternative to cremation called alkaline hydrolysis.

According to a 2019 survey from the National Funeral Directors Association, less than 20% of funeral homes across the country performed green services in the past year. And some funeral homes are limited by state laws in what they can offer. But demand for green services is growing, so much so that the funeral directors group now offers a green funeral practice certificate.

Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory offers linen burial shrouds for those seeking a green burial at their funeral home on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 in Lake Zurich, Ill. The shroud consists of overlapping pieces of fabric that gently tie in front and feature woven carry straps and handles. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/TNS) (Photo: Stacey Wescott / TNS)

Davenport, who has funeral homes in Barrington, Lake Zurich and Crystal Lake, Ill., said his firm has performed about eight green burials this year.

“By and large it’s a request by the deceased,” Davenport said. “It’s something that’s preplanned by families.”

Proximity has helped Davenport in his effort to offer green burials. Davenport said his funeral homes are only a few miles away from Windridge Memorial Park and Nature Sanctuary, a cemetery in Cary, Ill., that has a nature trail dedicated to natural burials.

The 48-acre cemetery has been offering natural burial sites along the trail for years, Windridge family service manager Kelly Lawyer said. The cemetery is plotting an additional 400 natural gravesites at a different location on the property, Lawyer said.

Illinois state law does not require bodies to be buried in caskets, although cemeteries typically require gravesites to have some type of reinforced concrete box — either a vault or a grave liner — to keep the ground level and prevent settling. A handful of cemeteries are willing to waive the vault requirement and allow natural burials, at least on a portion of their properties.

Marion Friel, owner of Green Burials of Love in Chicago, said she also uses Windridge for green burials, a service she has been offering since 2010.

Last year Friel helped Cheryl Barnes of Chicago set up a green burial for her 66-year-old sister. Barnes said she was able to honor her sister’s last request, which was “to be put in a bag and then be put in the ground under a tree.”

Barnes said her sister was wrapped in a light shroud and buried next to a tree near a hill at the Windridge nature trail.

“I thought I had to settle for a second-rate of what my sister wanted,” Barnes said. “But I was able to give my sister exactly what she wanted.”

The overall cost to Barnes was about $6,000, with the majority of the expenses coming from the burial, she said.

According to the funeral directors group, the cost of a traditional service and a burial can go up to $9,000. Green burials tend to be less expensive because the process removes embalming chemicals and vaults to allow the body to naturally decay. But additional services like the ceremony can sometimes offset any savings, Friel said.

Jack Davenport adjusts a lamp near a wicker casket, one of the green options offered at his funeral home in Lake Zurich, Ill. “Some families don’t want cremation. They want a burial … their mentality is that what comes from the earth will have to return back to it.” (Photo: Stacey Wescott / TNS)

Matt Baskerville, who owns four funeral homes under the names Reeves and Baskerville in Illinois, offers alkaline hydrolysis, a water-based cremation process that breaks down the body to liquid and bone using water and either sodium hydroxide or potassium hydroxide.

Baskerville, who refers to the process as flameless cremation, said it’s a much greener option because it does not burn fossil fuels or release emissions. The funeral home charges about $3,000 for alkaline hydrolysis, which is a little more than cremation services because the firm has to use another company to perform the process, Baskerville said.

“I think there are so many different forms of green funerals. Many shades of green,” Baskerville said. “A natural funeral can involve no harmful embalming products or using biodegradable caskets, or it can also include purchasing locally owned flowers. People are more conscious of this today.”

Barnes, who visited her sister’s gravesite a couple of weeks ago at the Windridge cemetery, said she hopes more people will consider the greener options.

