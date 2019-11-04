Detroit — Mack Trucks workers represented by the United Auto Workers approved a new contract by a margin of more than 79%.

The agreement announced Monday comes after the UAW's 3,660 members employed at the manufacturer of heavy-duty trucks went on strike for nearly two weeks to fight for wage increases, job security, wage progression and health and safety issues.

The UAW said it got fair pay, benefits and job security protections for workers at the six Mack Trucks facilities in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida.

“The solidarity of Mack Truck workers on the picket line achieved significant wage increases, bonuses, job security protections and held the line on health care costs,” Ray Curry, UAW Secretary-Treasurer and director of the UAW Heavy Truck Department. said in a statement.

The new four-year contract includes: a $3,500 contract signing bonus; a minimum of a 6% wage rate increase for all classifications; $1,000 lump-sum payments effective Oct. 3, 2021; automatic 401(k) contribution increases to 4%; no increase to weekly health care contributions; and no changes to the health care plan design.

Workers at the plants had gone back to work when a tentative agreement was reached Oct. 24

“The new agreement allows us to continue providing our UAW-represented employees and their families with an attractive package of wages and benefits, while safeguarding the company’s competitiveness and supporting the success of our customers,” Mack Trucks President Martin Weissburg said in a statement.

Last week, the UAW announced it had a tentative agreement with Ford Motor Co. that includes wage increases, lump-sum bonuses, retained health care benefits and pathways for temporary and in-progression employees to earn top wages. The agreement follows the pattern set in the contract with General Motors Co., which was approved after a 40-day strike.

The UAW's 55,000-plus Ford members started voting on the new contract Monday. Balloting will run through Nov. 15. If approved, the UAW will turn its attention to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV.

The UAW's negotiations process continues as the international leadership has been rocked by an ongoing federal corruption investigation. On Saturday, The Detroit News was first to report that former UAW President Gary Jones would go on paid leave effective Sunday after being implicated in the corruption scandal.

The News reported Thursday that Jones and a top aide, Edward "Nick" Robinson were accused of conspiring to embezzle as much as $700,000 in member dues and splitting the money, according to a criminal filing against Robinson, 72, of St. Louis, president of a regional UAW community action program council. Robinson was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the United States, felonies punishable by up to five years in federal prison.

Jones has not been charged and he was not named in the filing but has been identified by multiple sources as "UAW Official A."

Vice President Rory Gamble, head of the union's Ford Department, is now serving as interim president and become the UAW's first African American president in the union's 84-year history.

