Michigan’s Roger Penske buys Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar
Indianapolis – Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the IndyCar Series have been sold to Penske Entertainment Corp. in a stunning announcement that relinquishes control of the iconic speedway from the Hulman family after 74 years.
Tony Hulman bought the dilapidated speedway in 1945 and brought racing back to 16th St. and Georgetown Ave. after a four-year hiatus following World War II.
The speedway spun off multiple other subsidiaries, including the IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway Productions, which are also part of the deal to Penske Entertainment. That group is a subsidiary of Penske Corp., which is owned by billionaire Roger Penske and headquartered in Bloomfield Hills.
Penske is the winningest team owner in Indianapolis 500 history with 18 victories.
In Michigan, Penske is known for promoting the Detroit region and being an ambassador for Detroit. He brought the 2006 Super Bowl to the city and helped bring IndyCar racing back to Detroit's Belle Isle.
Penske was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump late last month.
Penske Corp. manages transportation businesses that employ more than 64,000 people around the world and generating consolidated annual revenues of $32 billion a year. The umbrella company runs car and commercial truck dealerships, sells car and truck parts, operates rental truck fleets and provides transportation logistical services
The speedway announced a Monday news conference to discuss the deal.
