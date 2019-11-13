Subway Restaurants, the sandwich giant, appointed former Burger King executive John Chidsey as chief executive officer.

The chain, with more global locations than any other in the industry, has been trying to reverse a sales slide as more modern and trendy restaurants lure customers. Chidsey starts on Nov. 18 and fills the vacancy left by Suzanne Greco, who stepped down more than a year ago. Greco took the helm in 2015 after the death of co-founder Fred DeLuca, her older brother. Trevor Haynes has been leading the company since on an interim basis.

Haynes will continue with the company as president for North America. Before serving as CEO and chairman of Burger King Holdings Inc., Chidsey was also cheif financial officer and held other senior positions.

