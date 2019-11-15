Shinola Detroit LLC President Shannon Washburn will succeed Tom Lewand, the former Detroit Lions president, as the watch and leather goods manufacturer's CEO effective Friday. Lewand, who announced he was leaving the company a week ago, will continue at the company through the rest of the year.

Washburn replaced Jacques Panis as president in March 2018 after six years as Shinola's vice president of watch development. Prior to that, she spent 14 years at Fossil and was a buyer for Dillard's.

Buy Photo Shinola Detroit President Shannon Washburn will succeed Tom Lewand as the watch and leather goods manufacturer's CEO. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

“Shinola has been a place of professional growth for me, and I am grateful to have the opportunity to play a key role in the brand’s journey," she said in a statement. "I look forward to the challenges ahead as our business evolves.”

